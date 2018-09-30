Alyssa Milano Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance, But Not How You Think

Alyssa Milano made her way into a Saturday Night Live sketch, but not in the way one might expect.

As opposed to hosting or appearing as a surprise guest, Milano appeared in cardboard cut-out form during the season 44 premiere.

Milano has been an avid critic of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of multiple sexual assaults. She criticized him online and eventually made her way to the confirmation hearing where Kavanaugh had to answer questions about he alleged incidents.

This hearing was skewered by SNL at the beginning of the show, which gave the writers an excuse to poke fun at Milano’s noticeable presence in the background of the hearing.

In the skit, Kavanaugh, played by special guest Matt Damon, is testifying about the evidence of his innocence and brings up how embarrassed he is to talk about this in front of the the Charmed alum.

“Dr. Ford has no evidence — none,” Kavanaugh says. “Meanwhile I’ve got these. I got these calendars. These beautiful, creepy calendars about lifting weights with P.J. and Squee and Donkey Dong Doug. But you don’t car about Squee or Donkey Dong Doug, do you? You just want to humiliate me in front of my wife, and my parents and Alyssa freaking Milano.”

As Damon said the actress’ name, a cut-out of Milano popped-up from behind him, drawing a big laugh from the studio audience.

The gag continued a few minutes later as the Milano cut-out appeared behind Senator Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch) as she was questioning Kavanaugh.

“Can I just ask, is Alyssa Milano behind me?” Klobuchar wrote. “She is so good at finding her lens.”

Milano seemed to not be aware of the bit before it aired, as she was tweeting as normal during the segment. However, not longer after the sketch aired, she revealed that she was now in on the joke. She took a photo of the cut-out cameo from a screen and shared it to her followers with a simple “SNL” hashtag.

Viewers at home also got a kick out of the bit, with Milano’s name popping up countless times from live-tweeting fans.

“That Alyssa Milano appearance on SNL during that SNL cold open was priceless,” one fan wrote.

Sorry Matt Damon, but the real MVP of #SNL so far is the Alyssa Milano cardboard cutout. 😂 — Samia Khan-ye (@SamiaKhan) September 30, 2018

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

