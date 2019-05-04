‘SNL’: Adam Sandler Gets Support From Former Co-Star Rob Schneider Ahead of Hosting

Rob Schneider wished his friend and colleague Adam Sandler good luck hosting SNL on Saturday in a typically mocking tweet.

Sandler will take the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend for the first time since he left the show 24 years ago. His friend and former castmate, Schneider, took to Twitter on Saturday to wish him good luck. He posted side-by-side photos of Sandler and an employee at Home Depot looking eerily similar.

“One of these two guys is HOSTING SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE tonight!!” he wrote. “[Adam Sandler] I love you, pal! Break a leg!”

Fans got a laugh out of the strange post, though many wondered where the photo of the Home Depot employee came from. They responded with memes and call-backs to Schneider and Sandler’s work together, including movies and even skits from their tenure on SNL.

Sandler himself did not respond to the post, though he continued to retweet promos for the show in the hours before it started. He might have avoided Schneider’s post on purpose, as the replies took an angry turn before long. Many of the respondents wrote that they would not watch the politically divisive show, even with a comedian they loved as host.

“Awesome but I still won’t watch that garbage. Love you Rob,” one person wrote.

“If only the show weren’t a s— show and it were funny like when you and Adam were on it,” commented another. “It’s Sad.”

“Better not get political… Otherwise the s— list will crown a new member,” a third person tweeted.

Chances are that it will be a pretty apolitical night on SNL this week, at least in the parts that concern Sandler. The comedian is famously private about his personal politics, although he has supported Republicans in the past. According to a report by the Washington Post, Sandler donated over $2,000 to Rudy Giuliani’s presidential campaign in 2007.

Meanwhile, Schneider too has a subtle conservative streak that he has kept to himself as much as possible. Last spring, he told IndieWire that SNL had become too political, claiming that the show had once been more bipartisan.

“The fun of Saturday Night Live was always you never knew which way they leaned politically,” Schneider said. “You kind of assumed they would lean more left and liberal, but now the cat’s out of the bag they are completely against Trump, which I think makes it less interesting because you know the direction the piece is going.”



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.