‘SNL’: Adam Driver Cleans up Studio 8H in Hilarious New Promo

Saturday Night Live is finally back after an extended winter break off for the holiday season. The new episode is hosted by Marriage Story actor, Adam Driver, who starred in a new skit where he found Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center was still decorated for Christmas. Even though this is Driver’s third time hosting, he still took it upon himself to clean up the mess.

𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗺 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿:

– Actor

– SNL Host

– Christmas Tree Remover pic.twitter.com/mkjbhhIcLm — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 22, 2020

In the skit, Driver swings open the studio doors to find the remains of the Christmas party, complete with a table covered in ignored plates and streamers. Behind the tables is a fully lit Christmas tree, and lights are still dangling off a monitor. A janitor showed up, assuming Driver was sent to clean in. He tried to correct her, but he only received a blank stare until he agreed to help.

Suddenly, Driver ended up carrying the tree out of the studio and dumping it in the street outside 30 Rock. “That’s where that goes,” Driver muttered to himself.

Driver’s third time hosting Saturday Night Live comes after he earned his second Oscar nomination. The actor is up for Best Actor for his performance in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix movie Marriage Story, opposite Best Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson. He was previously nominated for his supporting role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

In 2019, Driver also played Kylo Ren/Ben Solo one more time in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and starred in Amazon’s The Report. He recently finished work on Leos Carax’s musical Annette, which is expected to hit theaters before the end of 2020. Driver also stars in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, co-starring Jodie Comer and Matt Damon, which hits theaters on Jan. 8, 2021.

Driver has quickly become a favorite host for SNL. He made his debut in 2016, following the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and hosted again in 2018. His first time hosting included the already-classic “Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base” skit, in which he played Kylo Ren pretending to be a lowly radar technician to hear gossip from his underlings.

Coincidentally, Johansson hosted the Dec. 14, 2019 episode. She is also engaged to “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost. Her December episode already featured a Marriage Story parody, featuring her playing a psychologist examining the marriage of George and Kelleyanne Conway.

This week’s episode will also feature the return of singer Halsey, who is promoting the release of her album Manic. Halsey first appeared on the show as a performer in 2018, then joined Lil Wayne in a 2018 episode to perform “Can’t Be Broken.” She also hosted and performed in the Feb. 9, 2019 episode.

Saturday Night Live is now in its 45th season and airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays.

