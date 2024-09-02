'9-1-1': Revisit the Wildest Season 1 Moments

9-1-1 is moving to ABC with more unhinged emergencies this fall, and now is the perfect time to look back at some of the more extreme moments from the show's freshman season. 9-1-1 centers on the lives of Los Angeles' first responders, including a firefighter squad, police officers and 911 dispatchers. Each day, Sgt. Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), fire captain Boby Nash (Peter Krause) and their teams respond to life-and-death situations that test every skill they have. Scroll through to reflect on some of the most thrilling moments in Season 1, which premiered on Fox back in 2018.

Baby in a Pipe During the very first episode of 9-1-1, Ryan Murphy made it clear that this is no ordinary police drama or firefighter soap. Instead, things were going to get nuts. In the very first episode, the team had to save a baby who was stuck in a pipe after its mother flushed it down a toilet. Bobby had to cut the pipe open to save the baby.

Flying Bounce House During another early episode, the team had to save a group of children who got stuck in a bounce house. That all sounds fun until the house starts flying thanks to heavy winds! The house eventually crashed on a cliffside and everyone survived.

Stuck Roller Coaster In just the second episode, there was an epic, freaky roller coaster emergency. The car got stuck upside down, and one man fell to his death. The team had to save the other riders, who were holding on for dear life. Buck had to climb onto the track to save other passengers from certain death.

Shot by a Tree One episode in March had an epic example of why "karma's a b—." A man who abused his wife tried to blow up the tree she used to hang herself. After blowing up some of the branches, his gun ricochets back at the man, who is killed by the gunshot wound. The same episode featured a bizarre tanning bed emergency.

Snake Strangulation In one episode, the team had to save a woman being strangled by a boa constrictor. They had to chop the snake's head off, making Chimeny (Kenneth Choi) almost lose his lunch. This emergency was also featured in the very first episode.

Living Man Almost Autopsied The season one finale began with a coroner opening up a body in a morgue. It is something we see in almost every crime show. There was one big difference in 9-1-1 though — the man was alive! Just before the coroner started sawing open the man's chest, he woke up. He had something called "narcolepsy with cataplexy."

Emergency Tracheotomy on Valentine's Day Abby and Buck's first date on Valentine's Day went just about as well as you would expect on 9-1-1. Buck choked on a piece of his food, forcing Abby to jump into action. She called a friend, who helped her pull off an emergency tracheotomy — a.k.a.: cutting open Buck's throat — to save his life.