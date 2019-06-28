‘One Day at a Time’: Cast Reacts to Season 4 Revival After Netflix Cancellation

The cast of One Day At A Time is excited to get back to work. With the show becoming the first Netflix original to be rescued from cancellation by a cable network, CBS-owned Pop TV, the cast led by Justina Machado took to social media to express their joy over getting to come back together for another season. The show is expected to return for a 13-episode 4th season in 2020.

“WE’RE BACK!,” tweeted show executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett. “Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, ONE DAY AT A TIME is heading to POP TV & we couldn’t be more excited! We have many more stories to tell about & we can’t wait to share them with you! Thank you @sptv & @PopTV! Can’t keep a good Cuban-American or a good show — down!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news followed a massive wave of joy from fans and prominent figures in the industry, as well as happy notes from the cast excited to return for more episodes.

Star Rita Moreno, who plays Lydia on the show, tweeted, “#SAVEODAAT is old news… #MoreODAAT is more like it!! Thank you @PopTV #ODAAT @OneDayAtATime we’re backkkk!!”

Thank you @SPTV @PopTV and @CBS for believing in us, for allowing us to continue telling our stories, making a difference and representing my people . Pa’lante mi Gente #MoreODAAT — Justina Machado (@JustinaMachado) June 27, 2019

Isabella Gomez, who plays Elena, wrote, “I can’t believe I’m typing this, but… we did it. YOU did it. The Alvarez family is coming back for a 4th season on @PopTV!!!!!”

Stephen Tobolowsky, who plays Dr. Leslie Berkowitz, posted: “And they say miracles don’t happen. From what I know … it took a village. A lot of us who work on this show and love it. And all of you who have loved this show and MADE IT HAPPEN.”

Along with airing on Pop TV, the deal will have the new episodes of the beloved comedy series also air on CBS later in 2020. The series was originally canceled by Netflix after three seasons earlier this year, leading to massive outrage from fans.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day At A Time’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” executive producer Norman Lear said in a statement. “Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

The first three seasons of One Day At A Time are still available to stream on Netflix.