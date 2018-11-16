‘Silicon Valley’ Season 6 Delayed Until 2020

Fans will have to wait quite some time for season 6 of Silicon Valley, as HBO has revealed that it will be delayed until 2020.

According to TV Line, an HBO spokesperson revealed that the reason for the comedy being postponed is due to executive producer Alec Berg’s commitments to another HBO comedy.

“As Alec is a showrunner on both Barry and Silicon Valley,” the spokeperson said, “the schedule was structured to allow Alec to wrap on Barry before starting work on Silicon Valley.”

The news of the season 6 delay has only fueled speculation that it may be the final outing for the show, but someone close to the series reportedly shared that no decision on Silicon Valley’s future has been made at this time.

Berg previously spoke about the end of the show — which stars Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods and Amanda Crew — following its fourth season, hinting that he had an end in mind.

“I can’t say we have [a specific end date] in mind, but we definitely for the first time are starting to talk about, ‘How long do you think this will continue…?’” he said at the time. “There is no definitive plan [to conclude the series], but we’re starting to think that maybe there are less shows left than there are in the can.”

Middleditch also previously spoke about the show ending, saying that he understands there is not much room in the overall plot for it to last a long time.

“There’s only so much falling on your face and just pulling it out in the nick of time that you can do before [it gets old].” he said back when season 4 began. “[Maybe] one of the last seasons could be about how they made their billion dollars… but then it’s not the underdog story that we’ve come to know and love. And I think everybody’s hesitant about turning it into this show that doesn’t live up to the premise we all bought into.”

Notably, the show has been nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category at the Emmy Awards every year since in first debuted in 2014, but the delay of the next season means that in 2019 it will not be eligible to be nominated for the first time in five years.

At this time, no specific premiere date for season 6 of Silicon Valley has been announced, but it will likely debut in the spring of 2020 as seasons 1-4 all premiered in April and season 5 premiered in March.