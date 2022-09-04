Sherri Shepherd Officially Replaces Wendy Williams on Billboards as New Show Nears

Sherri Shepherd is gearing up for her new talk show. TMZ reported that the set of the show is also making moves ahead of the Sherri premiere. On Thursday, the studio placed a huge poster for Shepherd's new show in the same place where one for The Wendy Williams Show once resided.

While a poster for Sherri now sits outside of the studio, a poster for The Wendy Williams Show was previously in the same spot. As TMZ noted, Shepherd's new show will film in the same studio, Chelsea Studios, that Williams' series filmed in. So, it's no surprise to see that the studio is preparing for Sherri's Sept. 12 premiere. Since there's a new host in town, the production team has been hard at work on a studio redesign. It's apparently coming along and will reflect Shepherd's personality with bright, cheery colors and blue and yellow tones.

It was announced back in February that Shepherd would be taking over for Williams, who had been absent from her show due to health problems. Shepherd, who had been filling in as a guest host for Williams, said at the time, "OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love...pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey."

"Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox's Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy," Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said about the newsin a statement, per Variety. "Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live 'Hot Topics' segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise."

Fans might be eagerly anticipating what Shepherd's show will entail, but Williams isn't. During a recent interview with Fat Joe, she said that she won't be watching the new iteration of the talk show. She explained, "I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she's gonna be doing and that's really not my thing. Um, you know? You know what I'm saying?"