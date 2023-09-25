Sherri Shepherd Reveals She Secretly Underwent Breast Reduction Surgery

Sherri Shepherd is loving the results of her breast reduction after undergoing the surgery in private over the summer. The comedian revealed during the Season 2 premiere of her Sherri talk show on Sept. 18 that she had undergone the procedure back in July, explaining that her decision to go under the knife was "not a vanity thing" but to relieve the pain she's been experiencing due to the weight of her breasts.

Shepherd, 56, said that her 42DD breasts had become "really, really painful" over the years and that her back was "hurting very badly," as she was slouching "all the time" due to the weight. The View alum said she has gotten comments about her body for her "entire career," with people telling her she was "too top heavy," but that she only decided to get a breast reduction as she got older due to the symptoms she was experiencing.

"They were so heavy. I was slouching all the time because of the weight," she said. "It started becoming really, really painful. My back was hurting very badly. I was getting the grooves in my shoulders [from her bra straps] because you had to pull up your bra." Shepherd continued that despite the surgery being a medical necessity for her, her insurance would not cover the procedure, which she called "a shame" for her and other women in her position.

Following her procedure on July 13, Shepherd said she recovered privately, wearing oversized clothes and compression garments to keep things under wraps from the public. And while she feels much "better" physically, the actress said it was a difficult decision to make emotionally. "Everybody in my family has big boobs," she said. "It was a little bittersweet because I love my old girls. My best friends, I call them. They grew up with me. They have been with me through thick and thin. This was a relationship with the boobs and I didn't care. I loved them." Shepherd added, "I'm not going to say I wish I had done this a while ago because timing is everything. God gave them to me. They served me well. But now, as I get older, I can sit up straight. I feel lighter. It's easy to shop."

Shortly after Sherri's return, the show announced that Shepherd had tested positive for COVID and would have to air encore episodes for the rest of the week. "I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week," she said in a statement on Sept. 20. "As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter and a real good time."