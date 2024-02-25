Scandal Rocks Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show After Executive's Death

The shocking suicide of the longtime exec and rumors about money are a cloud over the show.

Nothing seemed off for viewers of Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show when they ran a tribute In Memoriam card for a top executive who died recently. According to Deadline, Matt Uzzle, the executive-in-charge of the talk show was found dead earlier in February at his home in Piermont, New York.

While his cause of death hasn't been confirmed, reports indicate it was a likely suicide. But the death is far from the only thing raising eyebrows around Sherri. Around the time of the death, reports of a financial investigation into the show and its budget. Uzzle was reportedly a target of the probe and oversaw the budget of the show as part of his responsibilities, according to the New York Post (via Deadline).

Liongate's Debmar-Mercury delivered a statement to Deadline to close the week, confirming there is an investigation into the matter and that they have hired help to run the investigation. "Debmar-Mercury has retained Morgan Lewis to help us investigate the matter and, pending the outcome of that investigation, will have no further comment," the statement reads.

According to Deadline, the production of Sherri has not been impacted by the reports or the investigation. The show has been renewed for two years already, while currently airing its second season after its award-winning first season.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.