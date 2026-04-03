‘Sheriff Country’ Star Matt Lauria Admits to Being ‘Overjoyed’ With Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive)

Sheriff Country has been renewed for Season 2, and star Matt Lauria told PopCulture.com how he’s feeling about it.

CBS gave the Fire Country spinoff an early renewal in November, just a month after it premiered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lauria, who plays Deputy Nathan Boone, shared that he was “overjoyed” with the renewal as the show continues to be a hit on the network. “It’s such a blessing. It’s such a gift,” he continued. “I just love making the show. I really enjoy being there and playing the character. And I love our crew, and I love our sets, and I love being up in Toronto. I love our cast, and I’m being sincere.”

Pictured: Matt Lauria as Boone. Photo: Darren Goldstein/CBS

“It is such a gift, and I’m relishing every moment,” Lauria said. “And I’m so grateful that, I mean, none of this matters if people don’t wanna watch it. And I’m so grateful that people are connecting with it and continuing to show up every week and wanna see the stories, and they’re really giving Sheriff Country a life, and I’m so grateful.”

CBS ordered Sheriff Country to series in 2024 for the 2025-2026 season after a successful backdoor pilot on Fire Country. The wait seemed to have been worth it. At the time of the renewal, Sheriff Country was averaging 7.6 million viewers in Nielsen live+7-day multiplatform ratings. The series is still going strong on CBS and will be crossing over with Fire Country tonight for a big two-hour event, putting even more eyes on the show.

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox and Matt Lauria as Boone. Photo: Darren Goldstein/CBS

Meanwhile, there are still a handful of episodes left in Sheriff Country’s first season, and a lot more to look forward to. Between Cassidy looking into her sister’s disappearance, Mickey and Travis rekindling their relationship, and much more, there’s no telling what will be in store. This season has already kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially with the midseason premiere, so it can be expected that the remaining episodes will be even bigger and much more intense.

Fans have known since November that Sheriff Country will be coming back for Season 2, and with Season 1 closing in on the final episodes, Season 2 is closer than ever. More information on when to expect Season 2 should be revealed in the coming weeks. For now, new episodes of Sheriff Country air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.