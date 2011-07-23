Chris Evans' Response to Fans Following 'Captain America' Reported Return Sparks Hilarious Memes

Chris Evans has responded to his fans following reports that he would return to the MCU as Captain America, and his tweets have sparked some hilarious replies and memes. On Thursday, reports surfaced that Evans was in talks with Marvel to make a comeback as Steve Rogers, after essentially exiting at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The reports indicated that Evans would not necessarily be leading a new Captain America movie, but would simply be reprising his role, similar to how Robert Downey Jr. appeared as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Spider-Man films.

Upon catching wind of the rumors, Evans simply tweeted, "News to me," with a shrugged shoulders emoji. After fans begin to respond with some A+ content, Evans tweeted again, writing, "Some of the gif responses are priceless." He then included some laughing-crying face emojis and added, "Good work, everyone." The news of Evans possibly returning as Cap/Steve Rogers, in some capacity, really had fans excited. Social media was flooded with posts from users who were very eager to see Steve wield the shield again. However, it appears uncertain if there was any truth to the reports, so fans may not actually see this become a reality. Scroll down to check out some of the hilarious memes and posts that they are sharing, cause, as the old adage goes, sometimes you just have to laugh to keep from crying.