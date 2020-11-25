'Shameless' Season 11 Trailer Is Here, Tees up Final Episodes

✖

The Shameless Season 11 premiere is almost here, and a newly released trailer for the show tees up the final episodes for some intense and hilarious moments. The clip shows fans that Southside Chicago's most dysfunctional family will be warring within themselves while also facing the dark reality of gentrification in their neighborhood. It also appears that the real-life legalization of recreational use marijuana in Illinois will also play a part in the new season, as will relationship troubles for everyone's favorite Gallagher couple, Ian and Mickey.

An official synopsis of the new season reads, "It’s last call for The Gallaghers and you’re invited to the party to end all parties. After a decade of dysfunction, the South Side’s favorite clan is going out with the biggest bang ever. It’s going to be a wild last ride, but changes are coming that will force each of them to either step up or hit the road. And while devolving may come more naturally than evolving in a family where excess never gets old, they know one thing for certain – Gallaghers may grow up, but they’ll never grow apart." Shameless Season 11 kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, only on Showtime.

Where were you when the #Shameless S11 trailer dropped? 😛 pic.twitter.com/coxxbTbp2m — Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) November 24, 2020

In a previous statement, Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine spoke about the forthcoming season of the show and addressed it being the final outing for the Gallaghers. "Shameless has been such a great performer for us, and we just felt like, 11 seasons is a big fat number." He added, "[Producer] John [Wells] and his people refresh it each year, and it still gets a huge audience for us as well as for that streaming services that run our reruns (Netflix). We just felt it was time, and we also liked the idea of giving John and Co. a chance to end it well, to be able to aim for that landing."

All of Shameless' main cast — aside from Emmy Rossum — appears to be returning for the final season, including William H. Macy, Cameron Monaghan, Jeremy Allen White, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey and Christian Isaiah. Supporting stars Noel Fisher and Kate Miner are also returning. Rossum, the show's original lead, left the show ahead of Season 8. There is no word on if she will turn up in the final season.