‘Shades of Blue’ and Jennifer Lopez Fans Cannot Handle NBC Ending Show

NBC’s Shades of Blue may be gearing up to air its final season, but that does not mean that fans of the Jennifer Lopez-starring cop-drama are ready to part ways.

On Wednesday, Lopez, who also executive produces the drama, made the announcement that fans had been dreading: after two seasons and with a third on its way, Shades of Blue will be coming to an end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said in a statement.

“Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman,” she added. “It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful.”

“We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled,” Lopez’s statement continued. “I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

Fans of the NBC series are reeling after the news.

Oh no… this is one of our favorite show 😢 — traceyd (@patsfantracey) April 5, 2018

One fan could not help but note that all of “the best shows seem to end too soon.”

The best shows seem to end too soon….this show was awesome…i have been waiting forever for it to start up again!!!! — Ease Your Mind (@easeyourmindedu) April 5, 2018

Shades of Blue and her Vegas residency is both coming to an end this year Im– pic.twitter.com/OLdeIucnCT — chelle 🌸 (@lopezslayx) April 5, 2018

Another fan was in complete disbelief, having already scheduled in enough viewing time to last until the show’s eighth season, which it sadly will never get.

Wait a minute! What do you mean ‘the final chapter’? We’re only on S3 and I already made viewing plans right through to at least S8. Pray tell. — Derek Smart (@dsmart) April 5, 2018

Other fans seemed to have their own speculation as to why the show was coming to an end.

One person suggested that if the show had been aired on a different network, such as TNT or Amazon, it would have performed better and therefore had a longer run.

😕 I was pleasantly surprised by this show. Maybe would have done better on TNT or Amazon. — ♥️ (@LoveRunandPray) April 5, 2018

“Very surprised to hear that NBC has canceled Shades of Blue after season 3, then again how is a show supposed to gain and keep momentum when its off for such long periods, great show cancelled due to poor scheduling,” one fan commented.

Very surprised to hear that @nbc has cancelled @nbcshadesofblue after season 3, then again how is a show supposed to gain and keep momentum when its off for such long periods, great show cancelled due to poor scheduling #ShadesofBlue — Christopher Roche (@Bostonchris91) April 5, 2018

Another fan felt the same way, writing that “maybe if NBC ran it on a consistent schedule it would get more viewers! I’ve been waiting a year for Season 3!”

This SUCKS! Maybe if NBC ran it on a consistent schedule it would get more viewers! I’ve been waiting a year for Season 3! — Stacey F (@StaceyinARK) April 4, 2018

In addition to Lopez, Shades of Blue also stars Ray Liotta, Drea de Matteo, Warren Kole, and Dayo Okeniyi, among others.

The overarching story focuses on Lopez’s character Harlee Santos, “a single-mother and NYPD Detective who is forced to work for the FBI’s anti-corruption task force, while dealing with her own financial and family problems.”

The series will begin airing its final 10-episode season June 17 on NBC.