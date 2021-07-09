HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' Revival 'And Just Like That' Releases First Look Photo

✖

HBO Max has officially unveiled a first look at the upcoming revival of Sex and the City, which is titled And Just Like That, sharing a photo of series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in character as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively.

The photo sees the three women walking down the street in New York City, Miranda in a plaid blouse and white pants, Carrie wearing a checked skirt and white shirt and Charlotte in an all-black skirt and blouse look. According to the series' official logline, Sex and the City: And Just Like That follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

(Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max)

Production on the 10-episode series has officially begun in New York City. Other announced cast members include Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler. Aside from Ramírez, all the other actors previously appeared on Sex and the City and will reprise their original roles. The original Sex and the City ran from 1998-2004 on HBO and received two feature films in 2008 and 2010. Kim Cattrall will not return to the revival in her role as Samantha Jones, the fourth member of the original series' quartet.

HBO Max has not confirmed whether And Just Like That will take place after the events of the two films or in an alternate timeline, but Parker told Vanity Fair that the revival will address the pandemic. COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," she said "And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

She added that she and her co-stars are exciting to be revisiting their beloved characters at this new stage in their lives. "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker shared. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what's happening in the world]? I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."