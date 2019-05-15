Sela Ward Exits ‘FBI’ After One Season

FBI fans saw the last of Sela Ward during Tuesday night’s season 1 finale of the CBS crime drama series. Ward, who had a one-year deal for the show, took to social media to post a note to her FBI colleagues as well as her fans.

“So grateful for my time on FBI,” she wrote late Tuesday night. “Such a wonderful show with an amazing cast and crew. Much love to all of our fans of the show. Thank you for everything!”

Ward played Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier, who revealed to her team at the end of the season 1 finale that she submitted her resignation.

The two-time Emmy winner joined the procedural in its second episode, filling the void left by Connie Nielsen, who exited the show after co-starring in the pilot.

Fans were sad to see Ward go, responding to her post on Twitter and Instagram.

“Sela please don’t go,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I was so pleased you were on the show and am not happy to see your character retire and you leave! Come back!” another said.

“I was so hoping what we just saw on TV wasn’t really goodbye. A great show that will definitely be different without you,” someone else wrote.

“Nooo! I loved your character. Strong intelligent leader. You will be missed,” someone said.

“Awe so sad! I hope you are preparing to be on a new series! You will be missed,” another Instagram user wrote.

The official Instagram account of the series wrote, “We love you,” with a black and yellow heart emojis.

FBI‘s season 1 finale aired Tuesday night. Even without Ward, the show will return for a second season, as it was renewed by CBS along with a slew of other series, including 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, Big Brother, Bull, Criminal Minds and Elementary.

FBI averages 0.98 in the key 18-49 demographic and 9.11 million viewers, which places it sixth on the CBS roster. Created by crime procedural juggernaut Dick Wolf, FBI premiered in September 2018 and stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto.

Following the show’s initial success, CBS ordered a spinoff in January, which will reportedly focus on a special division within the bureau focused on catching criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.