10 Celebrities You Never Knew Guest Starred on ‘Seinfeld’

It’s hard to believe Seinfeld has been off the air for so long.

In the era of television reboots, it wouldn’t be a surprise if rumors started swirling about a potential reunion of one America’s favorite sitcoms.

While we wait for that to happen, let’s look back at some of the biggest celebs who hung out with the gang during the series’ run.

Mariska Hargitay

We know and love her as Olivia Benson on the Emmy-winning Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Before she started investigating crime, she appeared on the sitcom as Melissa, an actress auditioning to play Elaine on Jerry’s NBC pilot.

Lori Loughlin

You may remember her from Full House, Fuller House and 90210, but Lori Loughlin had a small role on Seinfeld back in the day. She guest starred as Jerry’s girlfriend, Patty, who gave away his Knicks tickets… they didn’t date for very long, obviously.

Patton Oswalt

He currently plays a hilarious high school principal on NBC’s A.P. Bio, but back in the day, Oswalt played a video store clerk who had a hilarious interaction with Constanza.

Denise Richards

The former fashion model and star of Valentine, Wild Things and Blue Mountain State appeared on an episode of season four as Molly. Jerry and George were infatuated with the young and beautiful Molly.

Debra Messing

Messing is living her best life after the huge success of the Will & Grace reboot, but she scored a role on Seinfeld long before her role on the original run of the series. She appeared as Beth Jerry and Elaine’s friend whim Jerry tries to date when she separates from her husband.

Molly Shannon

The former Saturday Night Live star has been busy with guest roles on the Will & Grace reboot and a series regular role on Sarah Jessica Parker’s HBO series Divorce. Shannon appeared in a season 8 episode as Sam, butting heads with Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

James Spader

Spader is known these days for his roles on Boston Legal and The Blacklist, but back in the day, he guest starred on Seinfeld as George’s recovering alcoholic friend, Jason.

Lauren Graham

The former Gilmore Girls star appeared on the series as yet another one of Jerry’s girlfriends, Valerie. She and Jerry get in a hilarious fight about their speed dial rankings.

Kristin Davis

The Sex and the City star had a special role on the sitcom as Jenna. She first appeared in an episode of season 8 and stuck around for quite a bit.

Teri Hatcher

Who doesn’t love Teri Hatcher? The Lois & Clark and Desperate Housewives star made a hilarious appearance on Seinfeld as Sidra in season four.