See Sesame Street's Pride Month Message: 'Spread Love and Acceptance'

June is a month for celebrations on Sesame Street. PBS kids' staple started the month by enlisting its cast of beloved puppet characters to join hands to "celebrate diversity" throughout Pride Month 2023.

On June 1, the official Sesame Street Twitter account showed its support for Pride Month by sharing several messages, one of which showed an image of the various Sesame Street characters – Elmo, Bert and Ernie, Big Bird, and Oscar the Grouch, as well as several others – holding hands, giving way to a colorful rainbow image, a nod to the LGBTQ+ flag. Alongside the photo, a message read, "this [Pride Month], let's celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all." Sesame Street also shared a video featuring actress Ariana DeBose and Elmo wishing fans a happy Pride Month.

This #PrideMonth, let's celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/9EaK8egQjy — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 2, 2023

"Elmo and I wanted to share that everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street. This month and every month we wanna uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ family, friends and communities," DeBose said in the short video, with Elmo adding, "Happy Pride! Elmo loves you!" The video was shared alongside a caption reading, "everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street. Let's celebrate LGBTQIA+ people in our communities this Pride and every day! Happy [Pride Month]."

The two posts were met with mixed reactions, marking just the latest example of companies wading controversy for their support of the LGBTQ+ community. Reacting to the posts, one person wrote, "such a simple message but so important." Conservative citizen journalist DEL, however, wasn't as pleased, tweeting, "Sesame Street, a show for children, is out here celebrating Pride Month, which is a MAJOR departure from what I remember as a child. Jesus, take the wheel and drive fast." Several others pointed out that the kids series has always celebrated diversity, with college professor Christian Christensen writing that "Sesame Street has been a powerful force for good and decency in the US, and around the world, for over 50 years." Another Twitter user wrote, "if you're mad that Sesame Street is advocating for love and acceptance, it is painfully obvious that you have never paid attention to the show before. Sesame Street has always taught love, peace, and acceptance. Good on them."

Throughout its decades-long run, the children's program has featured numerous LGBTQ+ characters, and in 2021, the show introduced its first married same-sex couple. Frank and Dave, played by Alex Weisman and Chris Costa, as well as their daughter Mia, played by Olivia Perez, were introduced during an episode titled "Family Day."