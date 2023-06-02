Prime Video Celebrates Pride Month With 'Endless Pride' Collection of Movies and Shows
Pride 2023 is upon us, and Prime Video is inviting subscribers to celebrate the diverse identities, experiences, and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community. This Pride Month and beyond, the Amazon streaming service is streaming a wide and ever-growing collection of series and films featuring queer creators, artists, and stories, many of which are available as year-round offerings.
Prime Video's "Endless Pride" collection is available as its own featured collection on the app. The collection of titles includes those currently available for streaming, as well as others that will soon arrive on the platform. Subscribers can browse through a variety of carousels, including "Living Out Loud," "Great Stories of Pride," and "Proud to be Me," among others, to find exactly what they're looking for to celebrate this month. The collection features like The Carmilla Movie, Prime Video Original series The Wilds, RuPaul's Drag Race, Brokeback Mountain, Carol, and more. Amazon Studios also recently announced that the 2023 SCAD Savannah Film Festival (SAVFF) and Amazon Studios have created a dedicated SAVFF LGBTQ+ Short Film Competition, which will premiere during the festival, October 21-28, 2023.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video's Pride collection.
Prime Video Rent or Buy
Carol (2016)
GAYCATION with Elliot Page and Ian Daniel (2016)
Moonlight (2016)
Of An Age (2023)
RuPaul's Drag Race (2012)
Y Tu Mama Tambien (2002)
Coming in June
June 1
Brokeback Mountain (2006)
The Gospel According To Andre (2018)
The Kids are All Right (2010)
June 2
With Love S2 (2023)
June 6
TÁR (2022)
June 9
The Lake S2 (2023)
June 16
Spoiler Alert (2022)
Amazon Originals & Exclusives | LGBTQIA+ lead
A League of Their Own
Harlem
Cinderella (2021)
Riches
The Wilds
Dead Ringers
Uncle Frank
Making the Cut
Homecoming
One Mississippi
Anything's Possible
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
A Very English Scandal
Drag Den
Queens On the Run
This Is Me: A docu-series
Always Jane
September Mornings
Mayor Pete
Halston
Living out loud
Bros
Dallas Buyers Club
My Fake Boyfriend
The Carmilla Movie
Bob the Drag Queen: Suspiciously Large Woman
Spoiler Alert (rent or buy)
Boys
My Normal
Joe Bell
Is it Just Me?
Becks
Vegas In Space
Breakfast On Pluto (rent or buy)
Geography Club
A Stormy Night
The Girl King
Chasing Pavement
Girls' Encounter
Tiger Orange
Tucked
Great Stories of Pride
Rocketman (rent or buy)
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Joe Bell
The Stonewall Uprising (rent or buy)
I Am Jazz (with to discovery+ or Max on Prime Video Channels subscription)
1 Million Happy Nows
Gay Chorus Deep South (with Paramount+ subscription)
A Fantastic Woman (free trial of STARZ, rent, or buy)
Always Jane
Saturday Church
The Book of Queer (with to discovery+ or Max on Prime Video Channels subscription)
Just Clarice
Tab Hunter Confidential
BIPOC Queer Stories
RuPaul's Drag Race (buy)
Homecoming
Bob the Drag Queen: Suspiciously Large Woman
Harlem
The Handmaiden
Y Tu Mama Tambien (English Subtitled) (free trials, rent, or buy)
Moonlight (rent or buy)
Pose (buy)
I Am Not Your Negro
Riches
Twenties (free trial of BET+ or buy)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Naz & Malik
The Road to Edmond
This Love Matters
Bros
Schitt's Creek
My Policeman
Brokeback Mountain
High School
Love Simon (rent or buy)
Loving Annabelle
Carol (rent or buy)
My Fake Boyfriend
Portrait of a Lady On Fire (rent or buy)
Anything's Possible
Desert Hearts (rent or buy)
Of An Age (rent or buy)
The Kids Are Alright
Queer Comedies
Our Flag Means Death (with Max trial)
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (with Paramount+ trial)
Clue (free trial, rent, or buy)
80 for Brady (free trial, rent, or buy)
Love, Simon (rent or buy)
The Birdcage (free trial, rent, or buy)
Will & Grace
iCarly (free trial or buy)
Broad City (free trial or buy)
Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill
Eddie Izzard: Definite Article
Cherry Pop
A Very Sordid Wedding
The Perfect Wedding
Deadloch
Inclusive filmmakers and creators
Bros
Schitt's Creek
A League of Their Own
High School
RuPaul's Drag Race (buy)
Will & Grace
A Portrait of a Lady On Fire (rent or buy)
Trixie Motel (fre trials)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Gentleman Jack (free trial or buy)
Pose (buy)
Transitioning (free trial)
Dragnificent (free trial)
Prime Video Channels
Trixie Motel (free trials)
Our Flag Means Death (free trial)
The Last of Us (free trial or buy)
Scream VI (free trial, rent, or buy)
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars (free trial)
Ghosts (free trial, rent, or buy)
P-Valley (first episode free)
Are You the One? (free trial or buy)
NCIS: Hawai'i (free trial or buy)
Sunset Boulevard (free trial, rent, or buy)
Hightown (first episode free)
The Confessions of Annie Langton (free trial)
In & Out
Star Trek: Discovery (free trial or buy)
Proud to be Me | Free with ads
Schitt's Creek
Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis
In & Out
High School
Drag Becomes Him
Edie & Thea, a very long engagement
Pitch Perfect 2
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (rent or buy)
Project Runway
Billy on the Street
The Hours
Miz Cracker: Here I Stand
Flipping Out
At the End of the Day
The Pride Movement
The Suze Orman Show
The Abominable Crime
A Queer Country