Prime Video Celebrates Pride Month With 'Endless Pride' Collection of Movies and Shows

Pride 2023 is upon us, and Prime Video is inviting subscribers to celebrate the diverse identities, experiences, and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community. This Pride Month and beyond, the Amazon streaming service is streaming a wide and ever-growing collection of series and films featuring queer creators, artists, and stories, many of which are available as year-round offerings.

Prime Video's "Endless Pride" collection is available as its own featured collection on the app. The collection of titles includes those currently available for streaming, as well as others that will soon arrive on the platform. Subscribers can browse through a variety of carousels, including "Living Out Loud," "Great Stories of Pride," and "Proud to be Me," among others, to find exactly what they're looking for to celebrate this month. The collection features like The Carmilla Movie, Prime Video Original series The Wilds, RuPaul's Drag Race, Brokeback Mountain, Carol, and more. Amazon Studios also recently announced that the 2023 SCAD Savannah Film Festival (SAVFF) and Amazon Studios have created a dedicated SAVFF LGBTQ+ Short Film Competition, which will premiere during the festival, October 21-28, 2023.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video's Pride collection.