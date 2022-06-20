'Sesame Street' Episode Allegedly Removed for Being Too Frightening Posted to Social Media

An old episode of Sesame Street from the 1970s has resurfaced after years of obscurity. The episode was reportedly removed from syndication for being "too frightening" for children after its initial broadcast. It features Margaret Hamilton in her role as The Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.

The long-lost episode of Sesame Street has resurfaced now and again since the adoption of the internet, and this latest round of interest seems to stem from an upload by YouTube user Mike Minnick. It has also made the rounds on Reddit, Twitter and other social media sites. According to a report by The AV Club, this episode was preserved in the Library of Congress for posterity along with the rest of Sesame Street, but it has not been included on any home media releases, streaming catalogs or re-runs. According to Muppet Wiki, it originally aired on Feb. 19, 1976.

The episode stars Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch, with the same costume and green makeup shown in The Wizard of Oz film. In this story, she is looking for her "stolen broomstick," and she is not afraid to terrorize the denizens of Sesame Street to find it. However, the characters are also looking for the missing broom to give it back to her, hoping it will convince her to stay away.

According to Muppet Wiki, the intent of the episode was to teach children "the value of planning by creating and implementing methods of retrieving the broom," and to overcome their fears. The second point did not go as well as intended. The wiki includes a handwritten letter from a viewer named Rebecca who seemed genuinely terrified by the broadcast.

"I wish you wouldn't put that witch on Sesame Street anymore because... I have been dreaming [of] that witch again and again and again again," the letter read. Commenters noticed the difference too. Many remarked that this kind of content wouldn't be shown on a children's TV show these days, yet many debated whether that was a good thing or not.

"People forget the type of exposure kids had to 'scary things' then compared to today. She was a real life villain, and [in] one of the only kid friendly movies kids could watch," one person wrote. "I agree that this was just such a great loss to be gone for so long, especially for Margaret Hamilton. Such a legend."

The discovery of this episode has been praised by the "lost media community" on social media. Many collectors of rare content seemed pleased to find this episode. For now, it remains on YouTube with no comment from the Sesame Workshop.