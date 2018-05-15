See Clayne Crawford’s Final ‘Lethal Weapon Scene: Did Riggs Die in Season Finale

Lethal Weapon season two ended with Clayne Crawford’s Martin Riggs getting shot in the chest, leaving fans wondering if the character died. Crawford is not returning to the series, with Seann William Scott coming in as Damon Wayans’ new partner.

At the end of last week’s finale, “One Day More,” Riggs visited the grave of his wife, Miranda Riggs (Floriana Lima). Garrett (Peter Coventry Smith) showed up at the grave, where he point-blank shot at Riggs, who then collapsed. Garrett ran off, leaving Riggs to bleed out.

The next shot showed Riggs’ partner, Roger Murtaugh (Wayans) getting a message over the radio of an officer shot. He turned his lights on and rushed to the scene. But then, we cut back to the cemetery, with an over-the-head shot of Riggs, spread out on the ground.

The cliff-hanger aired just weeks after it was reported that Crawford was on the verge of being fired due to his behavior on-set. The actor later apologized, writing on Instagram, “I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

Fox then renewed the show for a third season, with Scott replacing him as a new character rumored to be Riggs’ brother. On Sunday, Crawford wished the remaining cast and crew good luck for the new season, but his fans were less welcoming to the change. Many predicted the show’s ratings would tank without Crawford.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” Michael Thorn, the President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. “Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

This will be Scott’s first network series role after a long career in movie comedies like Dude Where’s My Car?, Role Models, Road Trip and the American Pie franchise.

Lethal Weapon is based on the hit action film franchise of the same name created by Shane Black and starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The series was developed for TV by Chuck veteran Matt Miller.

