Possible Release Date For Season 13 Of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia now have some idea as to when Season 13 will make its debut.

When a reader asked if the next season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been delayed a year, TV Line provided this response: “‘A year’ might be a little harsh. I’m hearing that due to the cast’s extracurricular activities, the FXX comedy is likely not to return with new episodes until late 2018.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While you might find that news upsetting, causing you to chug your canned-wine and eat stickers, remember that it could be worse. Back in April, Kaitlin Olson told TV Guide: “We ended up pushing our next season a year because we were all busy with separate projects this year. So at the end of this coming shooting season of The Mick I’ll step right into Sunny after that.”

Based on that information, some speculated that Sunny‘s thirteenth season may not arrive until 2019. As for the separate projects Olson mentions, excluding the aforementioned Season 2 of The Mick, her husband, Rob McElhenney, is busy directing the Minecraft movie, Charlie Day probably still has Pacific Rim 2 reshoots to do, Danny DeVito is starring in a Broadway play, and Glenn Howerton is working on his upcoming NBC comedy series A.P. Bio — which also stars Patton Oswalt.

Season 12 Finale (titled “Dennis’ Double Life”) – Dennis reveals he has a baby from his Wade Boggs layover in North Dakota. Everyone offers a solution for how to get him out of this jam. Mac suggests they pretend to be a couple and Frank wants to make the broad a “decent” proposal b/c $1 million for sex is indecent. In the end, Dennis has to decide which life he wants to continue to lead. Written by Charlie Day & Glen Howerton & Rob McElhenney; Directed by Matt Shakman.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was created by Rob McElhenney. He also serves as the show’s executive producer along with Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby. The show is produced by FX Productions.

The cast features Rob McElhenney as Ronald “Mac” McDonald, Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly, Kaitlin Olson as Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds , and Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on FXX.