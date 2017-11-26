Sean Pierce Returns to ‘Shameless’ on Sunday Night

A familiar face will return to Shameless on Sunday night, and Fiona Gallagher (Emmy Rossum) isn’t thrilled about it.

As shown in previews for the episode, entitled “F— Paying It Forward,” Sean Pierce (Dermot Mulroney) makes an unexpected return to the beloved Showtime series.

The last time Sean was in the mix, he and Fiona almost got married, but he relapsed on heroin and left town at the end of season 6.

A preview shows Sean arriving to speak to Fiona, but she doesn’t want anything to do with him. She gives him a shocked look and leaves the house without talking to him.

It’s unclear whether Sean will swiftly return to exile or hang around to patch things up with Fiona.

Shameless airs Sundays at 9 p.m EST on Showtime.