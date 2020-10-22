'SEAL Team' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

On Wednesday, CBS released the premiere dates for some of its upcoming programming. The network revealed that Season 4 of its series SEAL Team will premiere in late November. CBS also revealed the release dates of other shows, including The Unicorn, FBI, and Bull, all of which will be premiering during the month of November. Several of these shows were forced to head back into production later than usual amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thus, these shows, which typically premiere around September, had their premieres pushed back by a couple of months.

According to an official press release from CBS, Season 4 of SEAL Team will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will follow The Amazing Race, which premiered in October, and will be followed by S.W.A.T. at 10 p.m. ET. Back in May, it was announced that CBS picked up SEAL Team for another season. The show's third season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, ending prematurely with episode 20. David Boreanaz, who stars on the show as Jason, was in the midst of directing episode 21 when production was shut down because of the health crisis. As a result, Season 4 will now open with that very episode, which will include flashbacks to Jason's days as Bravo 3.

“We were cut short finishing two episodes… so our season finale was not the way it was supposed to be ended,” Boreanaz told TVLine. “But [the May 6 episode] definitely has an unexpected plot twist for a character, for Jason at least. I will say that.” As for what fans can expect when Season 4 premieres, Boreanaz previously shared that Season 4 will be a big one for his own character, and for Cerberus, the team's resident bomb sniffer and canine companion. The actor shared that "the emotional tie between the two of them [Jason and Cerberus] plays big in [episode 21]." As previously stated, that episode will now serve as the Season 4 premiere.

CBS also released a synopsis for the premiere episode, which highlights just how extreme of a situation that both Jason and Cerberus find themselves in. The description reads, “Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One. When they are attacked, Jason and Cerberus, Bravo’s canine member, are separated from the team.”