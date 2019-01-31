‘SEAL Team’ Not on Tonight, Returns in March

SEAL Team fans will have to wait some time to watch a new episode.

The CBS military drama will be giving up its Wednesday timeslot tonight, following a new episode of Celebrity Big Brother, to reruns of hit comedy series The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

The comedies will then lead to the penultimate episode of Criminal Minds‘ 14th season, set to come to an end with an emotional wedding-themed finale on Feb. 6.

The David Boreanaz-led series will be off the air from quite some time, as it gives up its spot on the primetime lineup to make room for new CBS reality series The World’s Best, premiering at a special time after Super Bowl LIII Sunday.

After the premiere, the reality competition series — featuring a panel of judges led by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill — will air two hour episodes on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 starting at 8 p.m. ET, before setting into its regular Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET timeslot on Feb. 20.

The changes in schedule will leave SEAL Team out until March 13, the date CBS originally announced for its midseason return back in November.

The series left on a somewhat stressful note with a tense-filled episode last week. In “Time to Shine,” the Bravo Team had left a mission in Noth Korea by boarding a Navy submarine via its torpedo tubers. However when a power surge jams the locks, Sonny (AJ Buckley) ends up trapped inside his tube, making most of the hour about the mission to rescue him from drowning.

As the water level neared the top of the tube, Sonny pretty much gave up on his life and said goodbye to his friends and co-workers, only for the team to rescue him at the last second and revive him just in time to save him at the last minute.

Along with Boreanaz and Buckley, the series also stars Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr. and Toni Trucks following their missions as an elite unit of United States Navy SEALs.

Boreanaz recently opened up about doing a lot of his own stunts on the military drama series.

“I do a lot of it. My body doesn’t respond and recover the way it used to, but I do 95 percent of it. I love doing it,” he told Collider.

“I walk off with a lot of limping and soreness, the next day, but it’s fun. War wounds are good. But I still have a stunt person,” he added. “In the pilot, I didn’t jump off the bow of the boat on the cargo ship, even though I wanted to. He was like, ‘No, dude, you’ll break your neck with your helmet on!’ So, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m all set.’”

Are you counting the days until SEAL Team returns? You can stream old episodes of the series on CBS All Access.