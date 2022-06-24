'SEAL Team' Adds New Series Regular for Season 6

Hit action-drama SEAL Team has added a new series regular for its upcoming sixth season. According to Deadline, actor Raffi Barsoumian (The Code) is joining the show, and will play Omar, "a Senior Chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL." A description of the character adds, "The son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding of the Middle East, and calls upon that knowledge to help navigate missions in the region."

SEAL Team "follows Bravo Team, a sub-unit of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they plan and undertake dangerous missions worldwide with little notice, and the burden placed on them and their families." The series stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Jessica Paré. The first five seasons of SEAL Team were broadcast by CBS, but the show has since moved to Paramount+.

Back in 2021, after it was announced that SEAL Team would be moving to Paramount+, Boreanaz spoke with CBS News about the change and shared how he felt about it. "You know, it's interesting because the show, to begin with, is so intense, what we do on the network and how we push the envelope and the level of authenticity for it to begin with," he said. "Now with moving over to Paramount+ you really get the plus aspect of it. You get to see a little bit more, you get to invest in some deeper subject matters with the characters."

The former Buffy star continued, "That's just the way it is today, streaming is the world and we are happy and proud to be part of that platform. Each SEAL Team episode is a thrill ride I say to speak. You get the speed and efficiency of missions and operations and you see the ins and outs of how these guys operate with weapons and tactical maneuvers and breaching doors."

Boreanaz then added, "All that stuff is great but you also get the other half which is the mental component. You have all these compelling characters and how they deal with what's going on inside the wire AND outside the wire. I've always found that that is really the pulse of the show. For my character, Jason Hayes, you see this leader who takes SEAL Team into battle but he's also got to understand them outside the wire. That really resonates with me and so we'll see that intensify more on Paramount+."