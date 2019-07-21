SDCC 2019: Maisie Williams Puts ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Theory to Rest

Maisie Williams finally gave Game of Thrones fans the answer to a long-standing question about the HBO series’ final season. During a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con the actress, who played the ever-fierce Arya Stark on the show, addressed the Night King’s Season 8 death.

For some fans, Arya killing the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell just didn’t add up. For others, it was written in the cards from the start. Williams, for her part, gave credit to her character and another for the masterful plan, as reported by Polygon.

“She did that on her own,” the British actress said. “If we’re gonna give credit to anyone, it’s Melisandre. She knew what she had to do to put the mission in Arya’s head when she’s at her lowest point.”

Melisandre (Carice van Houten) does deserve some credit. Following Beric Dondarrion’s (Richard Dormer) death on Game of Thrones, the Red Woman as she was known told Arya that Ser Beric had “served his purpose,” which was presumably protecting Arya. That was apparently all the motivation the young Stark warrior needed to spring into action.

“After so long being on her own, she has something to lose now,” Williams said. “Being back with her family has made her that much more vulnerable. So if we’re going to put it down to anyone for helping her finish the job, it was Melisandre for the ‘brown eyes, green eyes, blue eyes’ line.”

That wasn’t all Williams dished about during San Diego Comic-Con. Per Entertainment Weekly, she also addressed her willingness to appear in a Game of Thrones spin-off down the line.

“If they invent zips and not have leather costumes that are laced up, that would be cool,” she said of what it would take to get her to sign on.

Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos on Game of Thrones, quipped back, “That’s all you would need?” to which she replied simply, “Yes.”

HBO said in May that the network wasn’t planning an Arya-centric spin-off, but that’s not to say she couldn’t appear in one they already have in development. Casey Bloys, HBO programming president, told Deadline he could see why fans would be interested in Arya’s adventures, but that there was simply so much more to explore.

“I understand where the comes from, I totally get it. But in terms of wanting to be careful not overdoing it or not killing the goose that lays the golden egg, [showrunners] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff]’s show as it stands in eight seasons, I want to leave it as it’s own work of art and not have shows directly, having Arya do that,” Bloys explained. “I think it’s best to try the prequels in other areas of George [R.R. Martin]’s massive universe — just feels like the right thing to do, let the show stand on its own.”

Fans will just have to wait and see what comes to fruition.

