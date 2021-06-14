'Scrubs' Fans Finally Got a Reunion, Just Not as Expected

✖

Scrubs fans got a bit of a reunion tonight, but it may not be the kind that they were expecting. Stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who host the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends, were contestants on Sunday night's episode of Celebrity Family Feud, facing off against their old Scrubs co-star, Neil Flynn. Yes, JD and The Janitor were once again antagonists, to the delight of fans everywhere.

While they may not have been the reunion that fans of the medical comedy were hoping for, it was still fun to see the cast interact again. The Scrubs cast has reunited several times over the years, particularly real-life best friends Scrubbs and Faison, and with the recent popularity of old shows finding new life through revivals and reboots, it seems like it's only a matter of time before Scrubs reunites beyond game shows. According to members of the cast and crew, how likely does it seem to happen?

During a 2016 Twitter Q&A, Braff said that he would be open to it if the right opportunity presented itself. "You never know about making more Scrubs episodes," Braff said. "It's something we all talk about, especially now that all these people are going back and doing Netflix versions of their shows. I'm very jealous of all this Gilmore Girls and Full House attention. We talk about it every now and then. So, you never know! It could happen. I'd do it." Faison echoed a similar sentiment in 2017. "It would have to take everybody to come back to do the [Scrubs] reboot," he told Page Six. "Not just the cast, but also the producers and the writers to make it work, in my opinion. So I’m not saying it’s not going to happen, but I’m not saying it is either."

They aren't the only ones who are interested, either. Their co-star Sarah Chalke told Variety that she would also love to return to Sacred Heart Hospital. "I would be into it. I would love to do it," Chalke explained. "We’ve talked about. I think everybody’s lives is so crazy, but we all talk about how cool it’d be to do something like the Psych cast did. I think it’d be so much fun to do something like that."

According to showrunner Bill Lawrence, who is currently working on Ted Lasso, a reunion seems inevitable but doesn't want it to feel like a money grab. "When we hit a time when we’re all looking for work or we don’t get to hang out as much, we will," Lawrence said in 2019. "We’ll definitely get there."