Donald Faison Explains How a ‘Scrubs’ Reboot Could Happen

Donald Faison revealed what it would take for a Scrubs reboot to happen, and it is a tall order.

“It would have to take everybody to come back to do the [Scrubs] reboot,” the actor, who has been seen wearing scrubs in Cigna commercials, told Page Six Thursday. “Not just the cast, but also the producers and the writers to make it work, in my opinion. So I’m not saying it’s not going to happen, but I’m not saying it is either.”

Getting everyone else back to Sacred Heart Hospital would be very difficult considering the stars’ schedules. Zach Braff is now starring in ABC‘s upcoming Alex, Inc. and Sarah Chalke is busy with the Roseanne revival. Faison is also busy, appearing in episodes of Ray Donovan and recently starring in Netflix’s Little Evil.

Networks also tend to get back the original writers and creators for revivals, which could be difficult with creator Bill Lawrence working on other projects. His most recent series was Fox’s Rush Hour series.

In a 2016 Twitter Q&A, Braff said he was open to making more Scrubs episodes.

“You never know about making more Scrubs episodes,” Braff said. “It’s something we all talk about, especially now that all these people are going back and doing Netflix versions of their shows. I’m very jealous of all this Gilmore Girls and Full House attention. We talk about it every now and then. So, you never know! It could happen. I’d do it.”

ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. After the seventh season, the show moved from NBC to ABC, where a reboot would likely air. The show was produced by Disney-ABC TV.