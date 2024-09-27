'The O.C.' Alum Adam Brody Teases Possible Reboot

Could Adam Brody be planning a return to Orange County? The actor played the lovable Seth Cohen on Fox's early '00s teen drama The O.C., and while he's gone on to do many projects after the series, one can't stop hoping that the show would be returning in some way, shape, or form. Even on-screen love interest Rachel Bilson made a brief return to her role as Summer Roberts for new commercials, so will Brody be following suit?

The Nobody Wants This actor told Vanity Fair that "Anything's certainly possible" in regards to portraying Seth once again. "I think it's perfectly valid to take anything that people like and say, 'Is there any life left in this? Would anyone care to see more? Would the band like to get back together?'" It's understandable that Brody would only want to do a reboot or revival of some kind if it made sense and if anyone else was on board. It's been 21 years since the series premiered and over 17 years since it ended. Who knows where the characters would be.

Back in 2021, Brody had different thoughts on a possible reboot, admitting he didn't think "it can be done because socially we're in a different place and we're in a more conscious place. While The O.C. claims to be — in a similar sense as a Gossip Girl — while it would sort of say it's a critique, it's not. It's a celebration — it's a celebration of affluence, in my opinion."

A reboot of The O.C. may not be in the cards right now, but the consensus seems to be if the story made sense creatively. Not every reboot is successful, and not every show needs to be rebooted. But with fellow early '00s teen drama One Tree Hill getting a possible reboot at Netflix, it's hard to not think about The O.C. getting one in the future.

In the meantime, fans can always watch their favorite moments of The O.C. by streaming the series on Hulu, Disney+, and Max. Even if the show never gets rebooted, being able to rewatch all four seasons again and again is definitely better than nothing. At the very least, it's always fun imagining what the characters would be up to now.