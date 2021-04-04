'NCIS: New Orleans' Sets up Fiery Easter Episode

✖

NCIS: New Orleans returns with a new episode on Easter Sunday, starting at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. The episode, titled "Once Upon a Time," could be a fiery one, as it starts with a Molotov cocktail getting tossed at Pride's bar. This is the 12th episode of Season 7, which will serve as the show's last season.

After the Molotov cocktail hits the bar owned by NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride (Scott Bakula), his investigation leads him to his old nemesis, Sasha Broussard (Callie Thorne). Meanwhile, NCIS Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) surprises her colleagues Hannah Khoury (Necar Zadegan) and Quentin Carter (Charles Michael Davis) with her impressive profiling skills.

This is Sasha's first appearance on NCIS: New Orleans since the Season 6 episode "A Changed Woman." Callie Thorne, who is best known for her tenures on Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Rescue Me, and Necessary Roughness, first appeared on NCIS: New Orleans as Broussard for an arc during Season 1. Sasha was introduced as the "good one" in the New Orleans Broussard crime family, but she has since become an enemy for Pride's team. In "A Changed Woman," she got an early release from prison after striking a deal with Pride, who was not happy about that, notes TVLine.

This week's episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is "The Noble Maidens." It starts with Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the Los Angeles team learning that Anna (Bar Paly) is being held hostage by a group with ties to Anna's childhood. They have to save her before she is taken back to Russia. Meanwhile, Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) gives Nell (Renee Felice Smith) an offer she has to seriously consider. The episode starts at 9 p.m. ET.

NCIS: New Orleans' final season will end on Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET, following the season finales of The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles. CBS announced the show was ending in February, finishing with 155 episodes. It is the first NCIS spin-off to end. "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way," Scott Bakula said in a statement. "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

Executive producers and showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash have already booked their next jobs. The two will reportedly work on the next NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawaii. "It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes," Silber and Nash said. "As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years." Past episodes of all NCIS shows are available on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to with a free trial by clicking here.

