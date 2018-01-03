ABC Plotting ‘Scandal’ and ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Crossover

Get ready TGIT fans — the ultimate crossover episode between Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder may be in the works.

Deadline reports that ABC may be plotting a special episode to air later this season which would intertwine the lives of Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating.

While representatives for ABC and creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland would not comment, the shows’ leading ladies teased fans with cryptic posts to further fuel the rumors.

Scandal star Kerry Washington posted a photo of herself sitting inside the courtroom featured on HTGAWM on Instagram Wednesday.

“Hey Ms @violadavis,” she wrote in the caption. “Check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?”

Minutes later, Viola Davis uploaded her own teaser photo, posing in the fictional Oval Office from Scandal‘s set.

“Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!”

While Davis and Washington, along with Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, have appeared together for promos and publicity events for ABC’s TGIT lineup, they have not guest-starred on their fellow stars’ shows.

ABC may have gotten the idea to combine their on-screen worlds after an April Fool’s story in 2016 “revealed” a three-way TGIT crossover event. Response to the fake news was overwhelmingly positive, indicating the shows’ audiences would get behind a future collaboration.

The network’s strategy may also be inspired by rival network NBC’s success in blending the Law & Order and Chicago franchises.

TGIT returns with new episodes January 18 on ABC. Scandal is in its seventh and final season, while How to Get Away With Murder is in its fourth season.