'Scandal' Fans Think New White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Looks Like Key Character

President Joe Biden's new White House press secretary Jen Psaki looks oddly familiar to Scandal fans. After Psaki gave her first briefings this week, many viewers remarked that she remarkably like Abby Whelan, a character played by Darby Stanchfield on Scandal. Die-hard fans know just how apt this comparison is.

Abby Whelan is a fan-favorite character from Scandal, leveraging her position to rise from a crisis management consultant to White House press secretary to the White House chief of staff. Naturally, this invited some comparison to Psaki, but the visual resemblance is striking as well. Both women have red hair, and this week Psaki treated the White House press pool with a calm authority that reminded many Scandal fans of Abby.

More than a few people made the comparison on social media, where it became a trending topic for a time. In fact, the observation even reached Stanchfield herself, who responded in character on Twitter with a few pieces of advice from Abby.

If nothing else, Psaki's place in the Biden administration could drive fans to a Scandal rewatch, and may even pick up some new viewers as well. Here is a look at what Scandal fans are saying about Psaki.