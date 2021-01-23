'Scandal' Fans Think New White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Looks Like Key Character
President Joe Biden's new White House press secretary Jen Psaki looks oddly familiar to Scandal fans. After Psaki gave her first briefings this week, many viewers remarked that she remarkably like Abby Whelan, a character played by Darby Stanchfield on Scandal. Die-hard fans know just how apt this comparison is.
Abby Whelan is a fan-favorite character from Scandal, leveraging her position to rise from a crisis management consultant to White House press secretary to the White House chief of staff. Naturally, this invited some comparison to Psaki, but the visual resemblance is striking as well. Both women have red hair, and this week Psaki treated the White House press pool with a calm authority that reminded many Scandal fans of Abby.
Oops, I forgot one. (Thank you @oocscandal .)
#4 — no crying. pic.twitter.com/WcUT2x4Ccw— Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) January 22, 2021
More than a few people made the comparison on social media, where it became a trending topic for a time. In fact, the observation even reached Stanchfield herself, who responded in character on Twitter with a few pieces of advice from Abby.
If nothing else, Psaki's place in the Biden administration could drive fans to a Scandal rewatch, and may even pick up some new viewers as well. Here is a look at what Scandal fans are saying about Psaki.
Authoritative
Jen Psaki is giving Abby Whelan vibes!!!— milly alexandra. (@mellamoMILLY) January 21, 2021
Real TGIT, SCANDAL VIBES! @kerrywashington pic.twitter.com/IPwkKtSw81
Jen Psaki (Real Whitehouse press secretary) and Abby Whelan (press secretary on “Scandal”). I’m finding joy in these red heads for some reason 😂 pic.twitter.com/nYI6ZttmNr— Duke (@_TheLastDuke) January 21, 2021
But Tougher
Not that this matters but really digging Jen Psaki's Abby-Whelan-with-a-Shiv-Roy-haircut energy.— Evie Nagy (@EvieN) January 21, 2021
Influence
Abby Whelan walked so Jen Psaki could fly pic.twitter.com/OmXCz7yCxK— Jamie Bland (@JamieBland92) January 21, 2021
Casting
Does anyone else get Abby Whelan vibes from Jen Psaki and Pres Fitz vibes from Jon Ossoff? #Scandal— ✨ sarah ✨ (@sarahhcampbelll) January 21, 2021
Simultaneous Realization
Has anyone made the Jen Psaki-Abigail Whelan connection yet? Haven't seen it on my TL so far.— Doom scroller nonpareil (@bespoKENErd) January 23, 2021
A Good Sign
Have you met Jen Psaki?? She doesn’t need advice. Stay outta her way‼️💯💯💯— Wesley Allen (@WesleyAllen54) January 23, 2021
Jen Psaki is giving me strong Abby Whelan vibes and I’m here for it. #ItsHandled— Vincent Bowhay (@VinceBowhay) January 21, 2021
Other TV Press Secretaries
Jen Psaki reminds me of Abby Whelan(played by Darby Stanchfield) on Scandal. (Moreso than Allison Janey’s CJ on TWW) #jenpsaki #abbywhelan— Mona Bindaas (@diya428) January 22, 2021