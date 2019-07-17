‘Prison Break’ Star Paul Adelstein Joining ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Replacing John C. McGinley

Paul Adelstein is set to fill the Chicago P.D. void left by John C. McGinley‘s Brian Kelton as Interim Superintendent Jason Crawford, TVLine reports. The new recurring character will take Kelton’s place after he was murdered in the season 6 finale.

Prison Break star Adelstein’s arrival also follows the departure of cast member Jon Seda, who also left in the season 6 finale, making his last series-regular appearance as Detective Antonio Dawson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to Prison Break, Adelstein’s TV credits include ABC’s Scandal and Private Practice, Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Imposters, as well as NBC’s I Feel Bad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pauladelstein on Jul 16, 2019 at 5:54pm PDT

The 50-year-old teased his new gig on Instagram on Tuesday night, sharing a photo of himself in full police attire. “When your hometown calls… [Chicago PD],” he wrote, a nod to his hometown of the Windy City.

Chicago P.D. fans were excited to hear about the addition of the newest cast member. “GREAT addition,” one fan wrote, adding that they “look forward to it.”

“Oh, what a great addition to a great squad, can’t wait to see him as the new super,” another said.

Adelstein will first appear in Chicago P.D.‘s season 7 premiere on Sept. 25.

Earlier this month, Wolf Entertainment released a photo with some members of the casts of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. together with producer Dick Wolf at the start of filming.

The #OneChicago family was reunited last night! Production for next season begins today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rx1MCpug9Y — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) July 12, 2019

“Production for next season begins today,” the tweet read. While many fans were happy to see the casts together, several lamented the departing cast members like McGinley, Seda and Jesse Lee Soffer.

Seda was announced to be leaving the show back in April, along with Chicago Med stars Collin Donnell and Norma Kuhling. The decision reportedly came as writers decided the characters had run their storylines to the end.

Photo credit: Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty