Phil Donahue Dead: Legendary Talk Show Host Was 88

Phil Donahue was the host of legendary talk show 'The Phil Donahue Show,' and was married to actress Marlo Thomas.

Phil Donahue, a legendary talk show host and journalist, has died. He was 88. The Today show was the first to report the news, with Donahue's family issuing a statement confirming his Sunday night death, following a long illness.

In their statement, Donahue's family shared that the iconic daytime TV talk show host died in his home surrounded by his family, including his wife of more than 40 years — actress Marlo Thomas — as well as "his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie." The statement added that he "passed away peacefully following a long illness." No other details were provided.

At this time, Donahue's family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund, in lieu of flowers.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1935, Donahue was a pioneer in daytime television and journalism. He began his eponymous talk show, The Phil Donahue Show — later known simply as Donahue — was the first talk show to include audience participation in its format.

The Phil Donahue Show was also groundbreaking for its approach to subject matter, utilizing each one-hour episode to focus on an individual issue. The show ran for 29 years, beginning in Dayton, Ohio, in 1967 and ending in New York City in 1996.

Donahue returned to TV in the early 2000s, for a short-lived Donahue revival on MSNBC. He also served as the co-director — alongside independent filmmaker Ellen Spiro — for the Body of War, a documentary film that tells the story of severely disabled Iraq War veteran Tomas Young, and the challenges he faced readjusting to civilian life following his time in the military.

Over the past two decades Donahue has lived a quiet life away from the cameras and spotlight but, just this year, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden.

Donahue is survived by Thomas and four children from his first marriage to Margaret Cooney: Michael, Kevin, Daniel, and Mary Rose. He is predeceased by his son James "Jim" Patrick, who died of an aortic aneurysm at 51, in 2014.