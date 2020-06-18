'Say Yes to the Dress' Remembers Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter, Katherine Williams-Dunning After Tragic Passing

✖

Hank Williams Jr.'s daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning died on Saturday in a car crash, leaving behind her husband, Tyler Dunning, and their two children. Since her passing, the 27-year-old has received numerous tributes on social media including one from the TLC show Say Yes to the Dress, which featured Williams-Dunning on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta in 2014.

"The Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta and TLC family are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of Hank Williams Jr., and one of the beautiful brides featured on the series," the show captioned a photo of Williams-Dunning trying on what would ultimately be her wedding gown at Bridals by Lori. "Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Say Yes to the Dress (@sayyes_tlc) on Jun 16, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

The 27-year-old appeared on Season 7 of the reality show in 2014, arriving at the salon with several of her family members, and her father also made an appearance during the episode. She chose a high-necked lace Matthew Christopher gown, and the designer shared a shoutout to her on social media after the episode aired. "She said YES to the DRESS!" he wrote. "Katherine, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., said yes to our 'Fantine' gown and looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day! We loved every minute of this episode of #SayYestotheDressAtlanta!"

Williams-Dunning and her husband married in October 2015 after seven years of dating. They share son Beau Weston, 5, and daughter Audrey Jane, 2. Williams-Dunning died in a car crash in Henry County, Tennessee on Saturday after the 2007 Chevy Tahoe towing a boat she was driving crashed. Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash and Tyler was flown to a hospital. Williams-Dunning's half-sister Holly Williams wrote in an Instagram post that Dunning was "awake and responding" and that the family did not yet know the extent of his injuries. In the same post, Williams shared the family's last photo with Williams-Dunning, which was taken on Friday morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hollyaudreywilliams (@hollyaudreywilliams) on Jun 14, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

"I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie," she wrote. "We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all."