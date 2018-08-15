Mark-Paul Gosselaar Open to ‘Saved by the Bell’ Revival ‘Worth Everyone’s Time’

Saved By the Bell star Mark-Paul Gosselaar says he is open to a revival of the classic sitcom, as long as it’s “worth everyone’s time.”

According to Page Six, the actor was in attendance at the 2018 Television Critic Association’s Summer Press Tour event in Beverly Hills, California when he opened up about the idea of a series reboot.

“There’s a lot of versions that we see that don’t do it justice,” Gosselaar said of the current trend of rebooted TV series. “But I’d like to see a version, yeah, I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.”

He did add that even if it happened he has no idea where the Saved by the Bell reboot would air. “I haven’t even thought about that,” Gosselaar confessed.

“I do like what Cobra Kai has done. I think that that’s a very interesting way of doing a reboot,” he went on to say of the Karate Kid reboot airing on YouTube Premium. “I don’t know if whether or not we could do that with our show, but I’d be interested in something that was along the lines of that.”

Only 15 years old when he first began starring as Zack Morris on Saved by the Bell, Gosselaar is now a 44-year-old dad and taking on his newest TV project, The Passage, which is about a group of death row convicts who are turned into vampires.

When asked how being a father affects the roles he takes on, Gosselaar admitted that “it really doesn’t” other than filming locations.

“In 20 years I’ve never had to leave California for a show that I’ve started, this will be the first time we’re shooting in Atlanta. It’ll will be a whole other obstacle to tackle because I’ve never been away from my wife and kids, we’re going to make it work,” he explained. “But role-wise, no. There isn’t too much because I can separate that. I can say, ‘I’m an actor.’ “

Gosselaar addressed whether or not any of his four children have been bitten by the acting-bug, to which he replied they had not.

“No. Thank God,” he joked. “Only for the sake that I just don’t want to drive them to go to auditions.”

“But I think there’s opportunities for people who are interested in the art to do it at a later age,” Gosselaar went on to say. “My son is very interested in behind the camera, and there’s opportunities that he has in school, and my daughter too she’s a performer, but there’s opportunities in school.”

While no premiere date appears to have been announced, fans can catch Gosselaar on the small screen again when The Passage debuts on Fox in the near future.