‘Saved By The Bell’ Producer Reveals Details About Potential New Musical

Peter Engel, the producer of hit '80s and '90s sitcom Saved by the Bell, wants pop singer Justin Bieber to star in the upcoming musical version of the show.

During an interview with TMZ, Engel said that he would like to cast the "Sorry" singer as the lead role of Zack Morris, originally portrayed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. If Bieber wasn't willing to step into the role, Engel would prefer a Bieber-esque singer to be cast.

Engel wants an actor/singer between the ages of 18 and 22, who can believably play a high schooler.

While the Saved By The Bell musical reportedly has no date set to officially begin production, Engel does have one massively popular name in the industry interested in collaborating: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Engel says that the Hamilton creator is a huge Bell fan.

As for the original cast, Engel says for the fans not to get their hopes up to see a reunion.

"The cast won't come back," Engel said. "They are just so busy and they're old enough to be the teachers or principal. Hopefully, they'll come to the show."

Saved by the Bell aired from 1989 to 1992. The show centered around a group of high school students attending California's Bayside High School.

The stars of the series included: Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Morris, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Dustin Diamond as Screech, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, and Dennis Haskins as Bayside principal Richard Belding.

As for Justin Bieber, he has not addressed whether he would be interested in portraying Zack Morris in a musical rendition of Saved By The Bell. He likely will be too busy tearing up the charts with multiple smash hit singles much like he has been in the last several months.

