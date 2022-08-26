Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Co-Hosts Poke Fun at Her Amidst Her Absence

Savannah Guthrie's Today show co-hosts recently poked fun at her on Tuesday's live broadcast. Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb mocked her this week while she was absent from the morning program.

During Today's Pop Start segment, Daly, 49, shared that Guthrie, 50, is featured in The Home Edit magazine's fall issue. Viewers got an exclusive look at the cover and some inside shots of Guthrie's apartment, which underwent a "kitchen makeover."

"Inside, you can check out how the team was able to make Savannah's kitchen more cooking friendly," Daly said. "And find fresh tips and tricks to help organize your home." Daly was then shown sitting on the couch with some of his co-anchors as they discussed Guthrie's appearance in the magazine.

"S.G. is a legit cook now. If your kitchen's featured in a magazine, you're legit," Craig Melvin said. In between her laughter, Kotb, who was rumored to have an alleged feud with Guthrie, asked quietly, "Does that mean you have talent?"

She chuckled as Daly mocked Guthrie, saying, "Yeah, she uses knives and stuff. She knows where they are." Another sarcastic remark was thrown in Guthrie's direction by Al Roker, saying, "Yeah, she's boiling water... look out!"

Guthrie has previously teased the fall issue of The Home Edit, which features her updated kitchen and pantry. She arranged her snacks and cookbooks in rainbow order, making the cupboard visually appealing.

She advised her Instagram followers to store bags of chips upright in large bins to avoid them becoming crushed in cabinets."The freezer was absolutely like a cold trash can," Guthrie told PEOPLE. "Things got thrown in there, and it was like an archaeological expedition to go in and clean it out."

Experts organized all items into different categories, such as sweets, smoothies, vegetables, and meat, to avoid this in the future. As a result of the reorganization, the Today anchor said, "Now it's even more inspiring and less intimidating for me to start cooking and to really try to get into this new area of my life because everything's organized." She added, "I know where it is, and I can see it. And that makes a huge difference." The TV personality also wrote in her Instagram Story, "Like seriously, this is my kitchen now."

Guthrie has taken some time off from the show as she and her colleagues have shared details about her home and apartment. The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing's fall issue will be available for pre-sale on Magazines.com on August 23.