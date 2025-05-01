Savannah Guthrie Teases Hoda Kotb’s Return to ‘Today’

Hoda Kotb could be returning to Today following her exit earlier this year.

The former co-anchor left the morning talk show in January to focus more on her family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though Kotb is no longer on Today, she’s already plotting her brief return. Kotb’s former colleague Savannah Guthrie told E! News, “She’s coming back. She’s going to come and reveal her next chapter on The Today Show. So you’ll see her there.”

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Today co-anchor Craig Melvin, who replaced Kotb but worked on Today prior to her departure, added that her upcoming appearance feels like she’s “coming back from vacation.” The appearance is not so surprising, as Guthrie admits they “see her all the time.” She continued, “She’s great. We just had breakfast last week.”

When exactly Kotb will be coming back to Today is unknown, but it makes sense for her to reveal what’s next for her career on the talk show. She first announced her departure in September, and it was quite an emotional time. Then came her actual departure in January, and there was not a dry eye in the studio that whole week. Many fans have been hoping that Kotb would still be popping by every once in a while, and now that it’s finally happening, fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

TODAY — Pictured: Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Meanwhile, although Melvin took over Kotb’s chair for the main Today hour, Jenna Bush Hager decided to go a different route for the fourth hour. Kotb and Bush Hager hosted Today with Hoda & Jenna beginning in 2019, when Bush Hager replaced Kathie Lee Gifford. Instead of the former First Daughter finding a new permanent co-host, she opted to have rotating guest hosts on Today with Jenna & Friends. Guest hosts have included Scarlett Johansson, Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer, Kelsea Ballerini, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Regina Hall, Brooke Shields, and Tyra Banks, among many others.

It should be fun to see Hoda Kotb returning to Today, no matter how brief her appearance may be. This could also mean that she has plans to guest host Today with Jenna & Friends in the near future, but nothing has been confirmed on that front, at least for now. But fans will be able to look forward to Kotb back on Today very soon.