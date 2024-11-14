Here’s What Will Happen to ‘Today With Hoda and Jenna’ When Hoda Kotb Retires

Hoda Kotb’s replacement on the Today show was announced to be Craig Melvin, but what does that mean for the fourth hour’s Today With Hoda and Jenna? Kotb has been hosting Today’s fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager since 2019. And before that, she hosted it with Kathie Lee Gifford for over 10 years. When it was announced that she’d be leaving Today in the new year, rumors were already swirling as to who would take her place on both shows.

While it was initially assumed that whoever replaced Kotb on Today would also replace her on the fourth hour, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Melvin, who is frequently seen on the first two hours and co-hosts 3rd Hour Today, may be filling in full-time as anchor, he will not be appearing on the fourth hour with Bush Hager. Via TVLine, the former First Daughter revealed on Today With Hoda and Jenna that starting Monday, Jan. 13, the hour will be retitled Today With Jenna & Friends. Kotb’s final day will be Friday, Jan. 10.

Instead of having a full-time co-host, Bush Hager joked she is “single and ready to mingle” with Kotb’s impending departure. She’ll also be hosting alongside “guests and friends and family that are part of this DNA of this show, and they’re going to be coming along for the ride.” As of now, the first guest hosts have not been announced, but more details will likely be released in the coming weeks. It will be strange to see Bush Hager hosting alongside someone that is not Kotb, but perhaps she’ll come back at some point in the future to stop by and say hello. And maybe even get back to hosting, even if it is for just one show.

It’s unknown if any of these rotating guests have the possibility of becoming Jenna Bush Hager’s permanent replacement, but then the title for Today With Jenna & Friends wouldn’t make sense. It should be fun to see different guests hosting alongside Bush Hager because the possibilities are endless. Of course, no one can replace Hoda Kotb, but knowing that Bush Hager will be hosting with some friends should make it better for both her and viewers watching at home since the chemistry will be as natural as ever.