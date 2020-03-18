Savannah Guthrie Shares Photo of ‘Today’ Studio ‘Live From My Basement’ Amid Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Savannah Guthrie is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Today studio as she films the NBC morning show from home. Guthrie is currently self-quarantining under the advice given by NBC medical professionals and following the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after she began to come down with a sore throat and runny nose. The show, however, must go on, and Guthrie has recruited the help of her husband, Michael Feldman.

Live… from my basement… this is TODAY. Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!! pic.twitter.com/HqsnH4ZmJn — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 18, 2020

Guthrie had first announced Tuesday night that she would be remaining home for several days, teasing at the time that when fans tuned into the morning talk show on Wednesday morning, her segments would be brought to them live from her very own home. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution as Americans across the country continue to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house!” she announced. “In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose.”

“This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses,” she continued. “I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time – but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us… So see you tomorrow on TODAY – from my basement!”

Currently, Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin are all self-quarantining, leaving only Hoda Kotb in the studio. The move comes after a staffer on the 3rd Hour of Today tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the morning show has undergone a number of changes.

On Monday, it was reported that while the 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. hours would continue on as normal, with Kotb and Guthrie co-anchoring and providing “a live news update at 9 a.m. before the program moves into previously aired content.”

Meanwhile, the NBC morning show has taken a number of precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including a deep cleaning of Studio 1A, where the Today show is filmed, and filming without the typical in-studio audience.

“We are missing something that’s really important to us on this show and that’s our crowd that we normally would show you at this time,” Guthrie announced last week. “But we are following the guidance of health officials, and we are suspending live audiences here at our plaza — for now — just trying to do our part, but we miss you and we hope to invite you back soon.”