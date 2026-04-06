Savannah Guthrie Returns to ‘Today’ Following Mom Nancy’s Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie has returned to TODAY more than two months after the disappearance of her mother.

The NBC morning show co-anchor returned to Studio 1A on Monday for her first live broadcast since January, joining Craig Melvin at the TODAY desk amid the continued search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

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Wearing a yellow dress as a symbol of hope for her mother’s return, Guthrie kicked off Monday’s broadcast by saying, “Good morning, welcome to TODAY on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home.”

“Yes, it is good to have you back at home,” Melvin agreed, as Guthrie put on a brave face before launching into an update on the war with Iran, saying, “Well, here we go. Ready or not, let’s do the news.”

Guthrie’s return to TODAY comes amid the search for Nancy, who was last seen by family members on Jan. 31, and reported missing the following day when she failed to show up to a church service.

Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Police believe that Nancy was abducted from her home, and in February, the FBI released images of an armed and masked suspect seen outside of Nancy’s home in Tucson, Ariz. the night she disappeared.

Last week, TODAY aired Savannah’s first sit-down interview about her mother’s disappearance, in which she told friend and former colleague Hoda Kotb about her decision to return to the morning show.

“It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not,” Savannah told Kotb at the time. “But I can’t not come back, because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.”

TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real,” she continued. “I will have joy. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so. And I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family.”

Savannah added that when “times are hard, you want to be with your family,” referencing her TODAY colleagues. “And so I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try,” she said.

