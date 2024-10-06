Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Lose It as Connie Chung Reveals Wild Discovery on 'Today'

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb absolutely lost it on the Today Show. While interviewing legendary journalist Connie Chung, the two hosts discovered something about her that was completely unexpected. Chung admitted she has a strain of weed named after her. "I can't help it," she explained. "Because I'm easy to grow, I'm low maintenance." Guthrie jokingly said they'll have what she's having, and the three burst into laughter.

According to AP, Chung actually just recently made the discovery, and in the midst of research, she found a pack of five pre-rolled joints available online for less than $30. It doesn't seem like she's tried it herself, however, as she revealed she hadn't smoked marijuana since college but was pleasantly surprised while reading the characteristics of her namesake. Similar to what she told Guthrie and Kotb, Chung said, "I'm easy to grow. I create a lovely flower, and one of my favorite parts is that I'm low-maintenance. I find that very admirable, although I don't think Maury would agree that I'm low-maintenance."

Having weed named after you is not the most common thing, but it certainly is the most surprising. Just from Guthrie and Kotb's reactions, they were not expecting it, and neither were the viewers. Chung has achieved a lot in her career and has made an impact as being the second woman and first Asian to anchor a major nightly news program in the U.S. While she could have something a lot more significant named after her, weed isn't really half bad. And Guthrie and Kotb's reactions make it all the more better.

It is nice to see that Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are still able to have fun moments on Today after Kotb announced her exit. The long-time co-host won't be leaving until early 2025, so it seems like the two of them are just having as much fun as they can. And that includes finding out that a journalist has some weed named after them. Perhaps Guthrie or Kotb can have some weed named after them. What one has to do to get weed named after you is unknown since Connie Chung wasn't even aware of it at first, but who knows what could happen with it all.