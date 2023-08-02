The Real Reason Tina Fey Left 'SNL'

With Saturday Night Live closing in on 50 seasons, the variety series has churned out many superstar comedians, including Tina Fey, but why did she leave the series? Fey served as both a cast member and head writer for SNL from 1997 to 2006, where she appeared as a co-anchor for Weekend Update. During her time on the series, she wrote and starred in the hit 2004 comedy Mean Girls and would go on to make appearances in multiple television specials before finally breaking out and leaving the long-running sketch series.

It's because of her experience on SNL that Tina Fey was able to create the satirical sitcom 30 Rock, which follows her character, Liz Lemon, who is the head writer and showrunner of a sketch comedy series. While the series went on to be a success, running for seven seasons and on NBC, it was still hard to not see Fey on SNL, even though she still was on the network, just on a different show.

It was first announced in 2006 that Fey would be leaving SNL, as CBS News reported that it was so she could focus on 30 Rock. She announced her departure on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, noting that "the new show's going to take a lot of time" and that it's a "big leap I'm making, it's a show about working at a late-night comedy show. I'm very creative."

Even though Tina Fey was no longer on SNL, there was still a bit of the series floating around. 30 Rock refers to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, where NBC Studios is located, which is also the home of SNL. Creator Lorne Michaels produced the series with his Broadway Video umbrella, which also produces SNL. Rachel Dratch left SNL at the same time as Fey, playing a variety of characters throughout the show's run. So there are still some aspects sprinkled throughout 30 Rock that mimic SNL, but at least Fey had a good reason for leaving the sketch comedy series.

Fey may have left SNL in 2006, but that hasn't stopped her from appearing on the show from time to time, returning to her fan-favorite portrayal of Sarah Palin. She's hosted multiple times, with the most recent being in 2018, meaning that another hosting job is long overdue. Hopefully, the actress returns to SNL again in the near future because it has just been way too long. Or better yet, maybe she will take over for Lorne Michaels after he retires.