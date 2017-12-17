‘Saturday Night Live’ Gets Solid Ratings With Host Kevin Hart

Saturday Night Live finished the year strong with last night’s show, hosted by Kevin Hart and musical guests the Foo Fighters.

The show was slightly outperformed last week’s telecast, which was hosted by James Franco and was one of the season’s most watched episodes. This week, SNL pulled of a 4.6 household Live+Same Day rating in the metered markets, and a 2.0 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

That’s up 10 percent over last week’s show in households, tying with the Oct. 14 episode for the second highest rated telecast of the season.

Unfortunately, the show was down 10 percent among adults 18-49, though it was still the most-watched telecast on TV last night. This puts the franchise in a strong position going into their holiday break.

Last night’s episode was the third time Kevin Hart has hosted the show, and already some of his new skits are getting wide circulation online.

The comedian is preparing for his third stand-up tour, and he opened the night with a few minutes of material. After that, he brought his signature high energy and relatability to every sketch he appeared in.

Hart made a few remarks promoting Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle which will be out in theaters on Wednesday. The actor stars alongside Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Dwayne Johnson. However, he spent most of his stage time discussing fatherhood.

Hart had his third child with his new wife, Eniko Parrish, last month, just before Thanksgiving.