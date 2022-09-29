Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Return of 'Sex and the City' Star for 'And Just Like That' Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that a fan-favorite Sex and the City character will be returning for And Just Like That... Season 2. John Corbett will be returning as Aidan Shaw, a woodworker many fans thought Carrie Bradshaw should have ended up with. Corbett previously said he would be involved in the first season of the HBO Max spinoff, but that turned out to not be the case.

"Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett will be back as Aidan. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore." The reason why the Hocus Pocus 2 star couldn't keep quiet any longer is that Corbett's casting in Season 2 was already reported in August. Deadline reported Corbett signed up for a "substantial, multi-episode arc."

In April 2021, Corbett told Page Six he was definitely going to be in And Just Like That Season 1. "I'm going to do the show," he said, adding that it was "very exciting" for him. The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star said he would appear in "quite a few" episodes. Of course, that did not turn out to be the case. In February, Parker told Andy Cohen it was "fun" for Corbett to misdirect fans that way.

"He actually reached out very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke," Parker said on Watch What Happens Live. "And then I was like, 'No, no, no, I mean, it's a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun.'" When Cohen asked Parker if it was possible for Corbett to return, she played coy, only saying it was "possible."

Showrunner Michael Patrick King told Deadline that they believed Mr. Big's death was a big enough story for Carrie that it would have been difficult to throw Aidan into the mix. "We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," King said in February. "This season was a lot."

And Just Like That Season 1 focused on Carrie's grief after Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died. In Season 2, fans will see Carrie trying to rebound. "Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief," Parker told ET. "More of our new cast members who we love."

Parker and other members of the And Just Like That cast shared photos from the first Season 2 table read last week. Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, and Sara Ramirez are among the stars expected to return. Sex and the City and And Just Like That are available to stream on HBO Max. Meanwhile, Hocus Pocus 2 will be out on Disney+ Friday.