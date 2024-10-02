Sarah Hyland Sued for Allegedly Cutting Ex-Manager Out of 'Modern Family' Money

Sarah Hyland is getting sued. TMZ reports that the Modern Family star is being sued by her former manager, Richard Konigsberg, for allegedly cutting him out of money. After managing 15 years, he claimed that he was fired in April in what he believes is an attempt for Hyland to get out of paying him his 10% commission on projects he helped his client land.

The two apparently had an agreement where the former Love Island host would pay him 10% of the money she made during his time as her manager, paying him 10% of her Modern Family royalties until he was fired. He alleges that Hyland told him he wouldn't be paid commission for Modern Family anymore and would get 10% of what she made for an off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

(Photo: ABC)

Konigsberg is now going after his former client for damages, wanting a declaration from the court that Hyland is "obligated to pay him 10% on all the money she makes from projects she landed during his tenure as her manager." As of now, there's no other information on the lawsuit and if it will move forward, but it seems like Hyland is in some pretty hot water. It's unknown what made her fire Konigsberg so suddenly, but it doesn't sound like the two ended things on good terms.

Sarah Hyland starred on the ABC sitcom Modern Family as Haley Dunphy for all 11 seasons, from 2009 to 2020. The series was highly acclaimed by critics and continues to brings in viewers on streaming and in syndication. As it's streaming on Hulu and Peacock, it's also occasionally airs on TBS, Fox, and just recently started airing on the Nick at Nite programming block on Nickelodeon.

As previously mentioned, Hyland is currently starring in an off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, so this lawsuit is definitely not something she needed right now. It's hard to tell which way the suit will go and if it will point in favor of Hyland or Richard Konigsberg. TMZ revealed they tried to reach out to the actress' camp but never heard anything, at least for now. Things might be getting a little messy, and one can only hope it has a good ending.