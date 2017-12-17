Sam Rockwell to Host First ‘Saturday Night Live’ of 2018

Sam Rockwell will host the first episode of Saturday Night Live in 2018, in what will be his debut in hosting duties on the weekly sketch comedy show.

Rockwell will be appearing on the Jan. 13 episode to promote his new film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Excited to announce our first show of 2018! #SNL pic.twitter.com/GbUPXqyzXb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2017

Rockwell is an acting veteran who’s appeared in numerous beloved films including Matchstick Men, The Green Mile, Galaxy Quest and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. He also appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as weapons dealer Justin Hammer, who faced off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in Iron Man 2.

Rockwell’s latest role is drawing some of the most raving reviews of his career. In Three Billboards, he plays supporting character Officer Jason Dixon, a racist and idiotic small town police officer who is thrown in the middle of (and causes some of) the town’s controversies.

While the role equally balances comedy and drama, he has plenty of comedic chops, so his SNL debut will surely be a treat.

He will appear alongside musical guest Halsey, who is promoting her 2017 album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Previous hosts for season 43 of the show have included Kevin Hart, James Franco, Ryan Gosling and Saoirse Ronan.