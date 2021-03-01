Salma Hayek Stuns in Red Gown While Presenting at the Golden Globes

✖

The 2021 Golden Globes may have looked a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop celebrities from stunning fans with their fashion choices. As Hollywood came together Sunday night to honor its peers, actress Salma Hayek had jaws dropping as she stepped out on the red carpet in a red Alexander McQueen one-shoulder floor-length gown.

Hayek, who presented the award for Best Drama to "brilliant" Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, showed off her look on Instagram ahead of the night’s event, which was almost completely virtual aside from a few appearances at The Beverly Hilton. For her ensemble, the Golden Globe Award winner and two-time nominee paired her wrap waist gown with Harry Winston diamond earrings, rings, bracelet, and brooch. Her hair, meanwhile, was styled in loose waves. For her makeup, Hayek opted for glowing natural look.

Hayek, who also shared a throwback photo to her 2020 Golden Globes look, certainly won fans over wither her look for the night. On her post, fans said her ensemble was "absolutely stunning," with others chiming in with, "the most beautiful woman in this world." The love continued on Twitter, where one person wrote, "Speaking of flawless Salma Hayek >>>>>>>." Somebody else humorously asked, "Does Salma Hayek age??"

Although this year's Golden Globes ceremony was a mostly virtual event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, meaning that the typical after parties were a no-go, that didn’t stop Hayek from having a brief celebration out on the town. The Daily Mail reports that the actress was spotted leaving Craig's in West Hollywood with a friend later that night. For the post-ceremony outing, Hayek wore a red shirt, jeans, a velvet tuxedo jacket. She completed the look with boots, a quilted leather handbag, and a face mask. Her makeup and hair, meanwhile, remained the same from her Golden Globes appearance.

Hayek was among a long list of presenter’s for the Sunday night event. Others included Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, and Renee Zellweger. Comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returned to host the show for the fourth time, with Satchel and Jackson Lee, the children of filmmaker Spike Lee and producer/philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee, serving as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.