Ryan Reynolds to Make Guest Appearance on Series Finale of Animated Sitcom

Ryan Reynolds is making a guest appearance on the beloved animated sitcom Corner Gas Animated this week in the series finale. The creator of the show Brent Butt announced the cameo last month with a sneak peek of Reynolds’ cartoon form. Reynolds was as sardonic as ever when he thanked Butt and promoted the show on Twitter.

“HUGE thanks to [Ryan Reynolds] for doing a hilarious cameo on the series finale of Corner Gas Animated, which will air on Nov. 1 on [CTV Comedy],” Butt tweeted on Aug. 30. Reynolds retweeted the shot, adding: “Thank you, Brent. This was the easiest way to have my Canadian passport renewed.” The post included a picture of Reynolds drawn in Corner Gas Animated style, but so far it’s not clear what role he will play in the series. Fans have been busy theorizing about the scene since it went up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1432389015387267077?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Corner Gas Animated is a sitcom about the small Canadian town of Dog River, Saskatchewan. It is a revival of the Canadian sitcom Corner Gas, which aired from 2004 to 2009, but it uses its animated format to the fullest so that it can depict unrealistic and fantastical actions that the normal show wouldn’t have been able to afford. It includes cutaway gags like many other animated shows for adults these days.

The show’s main cast includes Butt himself, Nany Robertson, Eric Peterson, Corrine Koslo, Fred Ewanuick, Gabrielle Miller, Lorne Cardinal, Tara Spencer-Nairn, Cavan Cunningham, Rebecca Shoichet, Shannon Chan-Kent, Kathleen Barr, Bryan Drummon, Diana Kaarina, Vincent Tong, Kevin Loring and Omari Newton. The series premiered in 2018 with 13 episodes, then ran 11 episodes each in 2019 and 2020. Season 4 premiered in July of 2021 with a promise of 13 episodes, and the sad news that this would be the last installment.

The latest installment, Episode 10, “Putt Putt Go” premiered on Monday, Sept. 6. Episode 11, “Plots and Plans” is slated for release on Monday, Sept. 13, but after that the schedule reads “TBA.” It is not clear when Episode 12 will be released, or why fans will have to wait until November for that final installment.

Regardless, there’s no doubt fans will wait as long as they have to. Corner Gas Animated has gotten generally positive reviews since its premiere — both from fans of the original live-action sitcom and fans of animation in general. It has also won several industry awards including Canadian Screen Awards and Leo Awards.

According to Butt, the Corner Gas Animated series finale with Reynolds will premiere on Monday, Nov. 1 on CTV in Canada. In the U.S., fans can watch the first three seasons on Amazon Video’s IMDbTV channel for free with ads. There is no word on when Season 4 will reach the international market.